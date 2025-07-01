Kepa Arrizabalaga becomes Arsenal's first signing of the summer, and the £5m goalkeeper takes a traditional shirt number at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent deal from Chelsea, as the Spaniard becomes the Gunners' first arrival of the summer window.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper is thought to have joined the Premier League runners-up for a paltry £5m thanks to a release clause in his deal at Stamford Bridge, as he departs Chelsea at the end of a seven-year era.

Kepa is expected to primarily play number two to compatriot David Raya, although he is reportedly determined to fight for the number one spot after a strong 2024-25 season on loan at Bournemouth.

Speaking to arsenal.com in his first interview after arriving, Kepa expressed his belief that he can help the club on to Premier League glory and talked up the role of Mikel Arteta and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana in his decision to move across the capital.

"We're here to win," Kepa said. "I think we have a great team. I think we have great staff around here, the best facilities, so we have to prepare ourselves for this season and to have success.

“When I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana], they show me their desire to win. They showed me this ambition, how much they want to improve, how much they want to grow and I'm really here to help, to push and to win more."

Mikel Arteta, Andrea Berta react as Arsenal confirm Kepa signing



Here to raise the levels. Kepa Arrizabalaga is a Gunner. pic.twitter.com/8yMhga11ZC

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2025

Head coach Arteta also highlighted the goalkeeper's "hunger to win", adding: "We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons.

"He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win. Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his teammates, and we are really excited about his future with us."

Meanwhile, sporting director Andrea Berta said: "We are really excited to have Kepa join our Arsenal family. He is a player with great experience, someone who has already won major trophies, and we cannot wait for him to join the group and help the club win.

“Kepa knows it is an exciting time to be at Arsenal and we know he is a player who will bring with him a winning mentality. We welcome him and his family to the club, and look forward to him meeting the players and staff, with everyone excited to see him."

Kepa - who is understood to have signed a three-year deal in North London until the summer of 2028 - departs Chelsea on the back of keeping 59 clean sheets in 163 matches for the Blues, winning the 2020-21 Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Europa League.

The 30-year-old also collected a second Champions League winners' medal with Real Madrid in 2024 and played a crucial role in Bournemouth's record-breaking 2024-25 season, registering eight clean sheets as the Cherries achieved their highest-ever Premier League points total.

Kepa takes traditional Arsenal goalkeeper shirt number

Keeping up with club tradition, Arsenal have bestowed Kepa with the number 13 shirt, which has almost exclusively been sported by goalkeepers at the club during the Premier League era.

Jens Lehmann, Wojciech Szczesny, David Ospina and Runar Alex Runarsson all donned the '13' in the past, while the last outfield player to wear that shirt was Belarusian midfielder Aleksandr Hleb.

A few other noteworthy outfield names have also had the '13' in their possession at Arsenal, including Ray Parlour, Steve Bould, Alan Smith, David O'Leary and the late David Rocastle and Kevin Campbell.

Kepa - who has also worn the 13 for Bournemouth, Athletic and Spain - could make his unofficial Arsenal debut in their first pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Singapore on July 23.