Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson reportedly takes a specific stance amid criticism of his recent performances.

Jackson has reached two seasons at Stamford Bridge with a respectable 30 goals and 12 assists from 80 appearances in all competitions.

The Senegal international also netted in the Conference League final, but two of his last four appearances have been cut short by red cards.

With both dismissals against Newcastle United and Flamengo, there were no doubts over the sending offs, and question marks have been raised over the 24-year-old's long-term future.

Liam Delap and Joao Pedro have already been acquired from Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion to put Jackson's place in the squad in further jeopardy.

What is Jackson's stance?

However, as per journalist Rahman Osman, who was commenting on X, Jackson does not have any intention of leaving the West Londoners.

Osman claims that Jackson has taken criticism over his performances and conduct as motivation to improve going forward.

There has been speculation that clubs in the Premier League, Europe and Saudi Pro League are all prepared to test Chelsea's resolve.

Nevertheless, it appears that Jackson prefers to continue his career at Chelsea, where he has a contract until 2033.

Still an important member of the squad?

As Chelsea prepare for a Club World Cup semi-final against Fluminense on Tuesday night, Jackson is favourite to replace the suspended Delap.

Pedro has only just cut short a holiday to join Chelsea at the tournament, while Marc Guiu is not expected to be used from the start in such a high-profile fixture.

Jackson faces going into the new season as second choice down the middle of the attack and a backup option on the flanks, where Chelsea are not short of alternatives.

That said, the 2025-26 campaign will be a long campaign for Chelsea, particularly when pre-season is going to be cut short, and Jackson is someone who could prove a valuable option upon the return to the Champions League.

He also has 34 goals/assists contributions in 65 Premier League appearances, an under-rated record when none of his strikes have been from set pieces.