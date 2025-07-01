Chelsea can sell six players to fund a deal for West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus amid claims that they remain interested in the Tottenham Hotspur-linked attacker.

Chelsea reportedly still hold an interest in West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus despite the imminent arrivals of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Joao Pedro.

As has been the case throughout the BlueCo tenure, the West London giants continue to beef up their attack with some of the most highly-rated young talents in European football.

A £55m deal for Borussia Dortmund's Gittens was apparently agreed over the weekend, and the Blues are also thought to have beaten Newcastle United to the signature of Pedro in a transaction worth over £50m.

Pedro is expected to travel to the United States - where Chelsea are competing in the Club World Cup - to undergo his medical with Enzo Maresca's side, who are supposedly still pursuing further offensive reinforcements.

West Ham 'rejected' Chelsea player-plus-cash Kudus offer

Indeed, Sky Sports News reports that the Blues remain in the hunt for Kudus's signature, and the Conference League winners were offered the chance to sign the Ghana international in June.

While Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the attacker's development for some time, they apparently tried to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal with West Ham, rather than stumping up the £70m the Irons originally wanted.

West Ham had no interest in accepting such a proposal, though, and Chelsea are now risking a hijack from Tottenham Hotspur, who are reported to have identified him as a concrete target for the summer window.

Kudus still has three years remaining on his deal at West Ham, whom he has registered 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 appearances for since 2023, but the Hammers are open to selling him for less than his £85m release clause given their need to raise funds for their own spending.

The 24-year-old is believed to be willing to leave the London Stadium too, but he has turned down a lucrative proposal from a Saudi Pro League side and wants to continue in Europe at this stage of his career.

Which attackers can Chelsea sell to fund Kudus deal?

If Kudus is to follow Gittens and Pedro to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will no doubt need to trim their attacking ranks first, both for financial reasons and to spare Maresca having to work with an extremely bloated squad.

However, there are many candidates for the chop in the Chelsea attack, including Christopher Nkunku, who is alleged to have held talks over a move to Manchester United.

Noni Madueke will supposedly be allowed to leave if a £50m offer is received, although one of his potential suitors - Arsenal - appear to be prioritising a move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

Former Gunners loanee Raheem Sterling will also be on the lookout for a new destination, as might Joao Felix, Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana, while Mykhaylo Mudryk's future remains clouded in uncertainty after he was charged with anti-doping offences.