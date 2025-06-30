Tottenham Hotspur reportedly earmark a West Ham United attacker as their 'primary' attacking target and are hopeful of striking a deal for less than his release clause.

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus has apparently emerged as a 'primary target' for Tottenham Hotspur, who are optimistic about concluding a deal with their capital counterparts.

New head coach Thomas Frank is yet to welcome a fresh face to the club since joining; Spurs' only deals so far have been converting Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso's loans into permanent moves.

However, the Lilywhites are seemingly now pressing ahead with their plans to sign a new attacker amid uncertainty over the future of Son Heung-min, whom Frank is supposedly open to letting go this summer.

The ex-Brentford boss was thought to have been keen on a reunion with Bryan Mbeumo at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Manchester United are at the head of the queue for the Cameroon international.

Furthermore, Spurs are rumoured to have taken a step back in their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze, potentially opening the door for Arsenal to swoop in and strike a £68m agreement.

Tottenham make Kudus 'primary target' for summer window

Moving on to another London-based target, The Telegraph suggests that Spurs are accelerating their efforts to sign West Ham's Kudus, who has been identified as a top target for the Europa League winners in the current window.

The 24-year-old immediately took the Premier League by storm following his 2023 arrival, directly contributing to 17 goals from 33 top-flight matches in his first season and also netting five times in the Europa League.

Kudus failed to hit the same heights last season, registering five goals and three assists from 32 Premier League appearances, but interest in the former Ajax man has supposedly not dwindled.

Kudus's contract with the Hammers runs for another three seasons, but the report adds that West Ham are willing to sell him for the right price in the current market to fund a summer rebuild.

Furthermore, the Ghana international is said to be open to making the switch from West Ham to Tottenham, which no senior men's player has done since Scott Parker back in 2011.

Tottenham 'hopeful' of driving down Kudus price

The Irons are under no real pressure to sell Kudus for less than his £85m release clause - which is apparently active for the first 10 days of July - thanks to his lengthy contract.

However, Spurs are supposedly optimistic that they can strike an agreement for 'well below' the 24-year-old's buyout option given West Ham's need to raise funds for their own improvements this summer.

Kudus is therefore viewed as Tottenham's 'most likely' offensive acquisition for the summer window, where Frank will endeavour to bolster his attack regardless of Son's future.

Chelsea reportedly expressed an interest in signing Kudus earlier this year too, but the Blues are instead closing in on deals for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Joao Pedro.