Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is under pressure, and the club's stance on the future of the manager is reportedly revealed ahead of a key clash against Liverpool.

Chelsea's leadership have reportedly committed their full support to Enzo Maresca despite the club's struggles of late.

The Blues began the 2025-26 season positively, winning two of their first three games, but they have since lost three, drawn one and won once.

Maresca's only victory in those five matches was against Lincoln City in the third round of the EFL Cup in September, though their opponents did take the lead in that clash.

The head coach has faced criticism for his role in the dugout, and there have been rumours that Chelsea's leadership could look to move on from him.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has claimed that the Blues' owners and sporting directors are calm, adding that they understand a season will naturally have many ups and downs.

Chelsea's form assessed: Is Enzo Maresca being unfairly criticised?

Chelsea's first game of the season was a goalless clash against Crystal Palace in August, and while some supporters argued that the club should have been able to get the better of the Eagles, their win against Liverpool on Saturday highlighted their immense quality.

The Londoners then conceded first against West Ham United but comfortably swept their city rivals aside 5-1, though they were fortunate that Fulham had a goal ruled out incorrectly that would have opened the scoring in their third match, but they should still be credited for winning 2-0.

Maresca oversaw a 2-2 draw with Brentford and a 3-1 loss against Bayern Munich in his side's next two games, and while a defeat against Bayern is by no means an unexpected result, it is difficult to ignore the fact they were so defensively vulnerable in both outings.

Subsequent league defeats against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion have added further pressure onto the Blues boss, though perhaps he should be given some leniency for those losses given they were reduced to 10 men in both.

It is arguably more of an indictment on the club's transfer policy that they have not yet addressed their defensive concerns, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez routinely disappointing.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Will Enzo Maresca get a win in the Premier League?

Maresca will expect his side to get the better of Benfica on Tuesday in the Champions League, but he will be concerned about the visit of Liverpool on Saturday in the club's next Premier League game.

Cole Palmer is set to miss out due to injury, while centre-backs Nathaniel Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwill will all be absent on the weekend due to various injuries.

The Londoners have looked blunt in attack without Palmer, and with so many defenders missing, their backline will undoubtedly be a weakness that the Reds could target.

A heavy defeat in the final game before the October international break could ramp up fan pressure on Maresca, though he may still enjoy the support of Chelsea's decision makers.