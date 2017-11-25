Gary Cahill: 'Chelsea deserved draw'

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill claims that his side deserved their freak equaliser during their 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

The champions secured a share of the spoils in fortuitous fashion when Willian's attempted cross floated over the head of Simon Mignolet and in, cancelling out Mohamed Salah's opener.

The result means that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all dropped points on the same day, and Cahill acknowledged that Premier League leaders Manchester City were the biggest winners of the afternoon despite not playing.

"I thought on reflection in the second-half we deserved to equal the game up. They had some good spells in the first half we had some in the second. They did cause us some problems at times and I'm sure we did them," he told BT Sport.

"You'll have to ask [Willian] if it was cross. We're delighted it went in, we deserved to get the goal.

"I'd say [it was a good result for City], if we were in their shoes we'd be delighted with that [results today]. But we have some good games coming up and clearly this is a difficult place to come. It was important we didn't lose today."

The result could see Chelsea end the weekend 11 points behind City should Pep Guardiola's side beat Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.