Chelsea could equal a feat last achieved under Thomas Tuchel when they play host to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge having put together an indifferent run of form since returning from the September international break.

A 2-2 draw was posted at Brentford before suffering back-to-back defeats away at Bayern Munich and Manchester United, that winless run being ended by a comeback victory at Lincoln City in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Enzo Maresca has witnessed his team concede a total of eight goals across that quartet of matches, ending what had previously been a strong defensive record.

However, ahead of welcoming the Seagulls to West London, Chelsea can still do something that they have not achieved for over four-and-a-half years.

What Tuchel feat is on line in Chelsea, Brighton game?

Chelsea go into this encounter having recorded three successive clean sheets in Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

As well as the 1-0 win over Manchester United at the backend of 2024-25, shutouts were posted in a goalless draw with Crystal Palace and 2-0 triumph over Fulham in August.

The last time that Chelsea recorded more than three top-flight clean sheets in a row was at the start of Tuchel's reign in 2021 between January and March, when they registered five.

However, facing Brighton at this point is not in Chelsea's favour with Fabian Hurzeler's side having scored 18 goals from their seven matches in all competitions this season, including six in EFL Cup ties at Oxford United and Barnsley.

Brighton have only failed to score away at Everton on the second weekend of the campaign, although they did miss a number of clear-cut chances and a penalty in that fixture on Merseyside.

Head-to-head that will encourage both Chelsea, Brighton

In the last 12 fixtures to take place at Stamford Bridge between these two teams, Chelsea have recorded an impressive nine wins and lost just the once.

On the flip side, Brighton have prevailed in the last two fixtures - each at the Amex Stadium - and have won four of the most recent eight games in all competitions.

There have been at least three goals scored in the last five contests, while only one clean sheet has been kept across 10 fixtures.

