Premier League
Chelsea
Nov 30, 2025 4.30pm
Arsenal

Team News: Chelsea vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Chelsea vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Capable of moving to within touching distance of their London rivals in the Premier League table, Chelsea host Arsenal in Sunday's colossal derby at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lie six points adrift of the Gunners after 12 games but have not beaten the North London giants at home since 2018, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA vs. ARSENAL

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (fitness), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Leandro Trossard (muscle)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Kai Havertz (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe