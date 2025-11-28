Team News: Chelsea vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 15:09 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 15:30

Capable of moving to within touching distance of their London rivals in the Premier League table, Chelsea host Arsenal in Sunday's colossal derby at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lie six points adrift of the Gunners after 12 games but have not beaten the North London giants at home since 2018, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Jesus (fitness), Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Leandro Trossard (muscle)

Doubtful: Viktor Gyokeres (hamstring), Kai Havertz (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli