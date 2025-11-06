Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After clocking up the air miles in Europe, Chelsea enjoy a welcome return to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Enzo Maresca's men failed to make the long journey to Azerbaijan worthwhile on Wednesday evening, being held to an underwhelming 2-2 draw by Qarabag in the Champions League.

However, the Blues deservedly defeated North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in their most recent top-flight affair to move up to seventh in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend's clash with Wolves, who are managerless heading into Saturday's affair following the sacking of Vitor Pereira.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

The luckless Romeo Lavia suffered yet another all-too common injury in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag - coming off after just eight minutes with a thigh problem - and it is not yet known when the Belgian might be back in action.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Wolves)

Pedro Neto was left out of Chelsea's squad to face Qarabag on account of a "small issue", but he is expected to make a full recovery in time to face his former employers.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury just before the start of the season, and the defender is fighting an uphill battle to return before the 2025-26 campaign ends.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Leeds United)

Cole Palmer is yet to return to team training from a serious groin injury, and the England international is not expected back in action until the early weeks of December.

Benoit Badiashile

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Burnley)

Benoit Badiashile has not played since October 4 due to his second muscular injury of the season, but Maresca recently revealed that the French defender could return as soon as the international break is over.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

New arrival Dario Essugo is on the mend from a thigh operation, and the young midfielder is targeting a return in the early stages of 2026.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban, but Chelsea have no other players suspended for this match.

