Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea's Club World Cup clash with Fluminense.

Fluminense and Chelsea will lock horns in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Tuesday night.

The Blues secured their spot in the final four of the competition courtesy of a 2-1 success over Palmeiras, while the Brazilian giants recorded a 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal in their quarter-final match-up.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's contest.

What time does Fluminense vs. Chelsea kick off?

The last-16 contest at the Club World Cup will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 3pm local time kickoff.

Where is Fluminense vs. Chelsea being played?

The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stadium is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets of the NFL.

The ground is also scheduled to host the final of the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch Fluminense vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this is not one of them, so it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

However, DAZN are showing the match live, with kickoff at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Online streaming

All Fluminense and Chelsea matches have been available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Fluminense and Chelsea?

The two teams will lock horns for a spot in the final of the competition.

The conclusion to the tournament will be on July 13, and their opponents will be Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, so it is shaping up to be a fascinating final.

Chelsea are the favourites heading into this semi-final, but Fluminense have been excellent performers this summer, and they beat last season's Champions League finalists Inter Milan in the round of 16.