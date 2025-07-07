Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reveals his thought on his striker dilemma ahead of Tuesday's Club World Cup semi-final against Fluminense.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has given his thoughts on Joao Pedro and Nicolas Jackson ahead of Tuesday's Club World Cup semi-final against Fluminense.

The Blues have travelled to New Jersey to square off against the Brazilian side as they bid to set up a final against Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

Although Chelsea have impressed to reach this stage of the competition, their job on Tuesday is made tougher by Levi Colwill and Liam Delap both serving one-match bans.

As a result, Maresca will be required to find an alternative option down the centre of the attack, it not being a simple scenario given Pedro's and Jackson's two situations.

Pedro only joined from Brighton & Hove Albion last week and was able to play a portion of the second half against Palmeiras having taken his personal trainer on holiday with him ahead of his likely Seagulls exit.

Meanwhile, Jackson has sat out the last two matches courtesy of the suspension that he received for his sending off versus Flamengo in the group stages.

What has Maresca said on Pedro, Jackson?

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Maresca insisted that both players were ready to deputise, acknowledging that Chelsea will have to "try to adapt a bit".

The Italian said, as quoted by football.london: "Nico is ok, and then in terms of game plan for tomorrow, I think every game, we try to adapt a little bit, ourselves, in terms of finding solutions.

"Tomorrow we are going to move on, we are not going to settle the same."

He added: "Nicolas is training well, unfortunately, almost the last two games he played he was sent off, he was red card, unfortunately for him, unfortunately for us,

But he's working well, he played after the Newcastle red card, he played the Conference League final, he scored, we won, and then for the new season, also for the future, we decide to bring another No.9, and at this moment, it's okay."

On Pedro, Maresca said: "I think Joao can play in all the attacking positions for us. He can play wide, he can play side to pitch, he can play as a line.

"The difference with Nico is just that I see Nico just as a No.9, while I see Joao in different positions."

Interesting Jackson admission

With Delap and Pedro as central-attacking options, it has been suggested that Jackson can be viewed as a versatile attacker and play off the left, like he did under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Maresca has seemingly ruled that out and will only consider the Senegal international for a number nine role, theoretically restricting his chances if Delap stays fit.

On the flip side, he will hope to remain as no worse than second choice if Maresca views Pedro as someone who can play in varying positions.

