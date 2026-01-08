Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jan 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 03:07

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 71

Charlton Athletic wins: 23

Draws: 16

Chelsea wins: 32

London duo Charlton Athletic and Chelsea have faced each other a total of 71 across all competitions and it is the Blues who lead the overall head-to-head record with 32 wins to the Adddicks' 23, while 16 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

The first two meetings between Charlton and Chelsea ended as 1-1 draws in the old Division Two back in the 1929-30 season. Seven years later, the Blues registered their first win over the Addicks in the old Division One (3-0) before the latter got their revenge with a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture just three days later.

Both teams had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Division One and Two over the years. Charlton won eight of their first 16 league clashes with Chelsea (D4 L4) up until 1951, before the Blues enjoyed a run of 13 wins and six draws in 26 matches (L7) up until 1983.

In the Premier League era (sine 1992-93), Charlton and Chelsea have butted heads 16 times to date, with the latter claiming 10 victories to the former's five (D1). The Blues did the double over the Addicks in 1998-99, with a 2-1 home success followed by a narrow 1-0 away win courtesy of a first-half goal from Roberto Di Matteo.

Under the tutelage of Alan Curbishley, Charlton responded by winning their next four Premier League encounters with Chelsea across the next two season, keeping three clean sheets in the process. The Addicks also celebrated a memorable 4-2 triumph at The Valley in December 2003, but the Blues have since dominated this fixture.

Indeed, Chelsea have accumulated 19 points from a possible 21 available across their last seven top-flight meetings with Charlton, most recently claiming a slender 1-0 away victory in February 2007 thanks to a strike from Frank Lampard.

Outside of league football, Chelsea have won both of their FA Cup encounters with Charlton, winning in the fourth round in 1962-63 and the third round in 1994-95 by 3-0 scorelines, while they also thrashed the Addicks 6-2 at Stamford Bridge in the second round of the EFL Cup in September 1966.

However, Charlton did beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties in the EFL Cup third round in October 2005, following a 1-1 draw in normal time - Darren Bent, Jay Bothroyd and Matt Holland were among the goalscorers in the shootout.

Previous meetings

Feb 03, 2007: Charlton Athletic 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 09, 2006: Chelsea 2-1 Charlton Athletic (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2006: Chelsea 1-1 Charlton Athletic (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2005: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 07, 2005: Chelsea 1-0 Charlton Athletic (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2004: Charlton Athletic 0-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2004: Chelsea 1-0 Charlton Athletic (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2003: Charlton Athletic 4-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 11, 2003: Chelsea 4-1 Charlton Athletic (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2002: Charlton Athletic 2-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2002: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2001: Chelsea 0-1 Charlton Athletic (Premier League)

Apr 21, 2001: Chelsea 0-1 Charlton Athletic (Premier League)

Nov 18, 2000: Charlton Athletic 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 03, 1999: Charlton Athletic 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 17, 1998: Chelsea 2-1 Charlton Athletic (Premier League)