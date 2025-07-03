Sports Mole previews Saturday's Major League Soccer clash between Charlotte FC and Orlando City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Playing each other for the fourth time in less than a year, Charlotte FC host Orlando City on Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

The Crown are now three points below the Eastern Conference playoff line, losing their previous MLS fixture 3-2 at the Chicago Fire, while the Lions are fifth following a 2-1 defeat versus FC Cincinnati.

It was anything but a pleasant road trip for Charlotte, who lost four of those five matches away from home, putting them on the outside of the post-season picture.

Dean Smith will be happy to know that three of his side's next four league fixtures occur in Charlotte, where they have won six of their eight matches played this season.

Home field has brought out their best defensive performances, with this team conceding a goal or fewer six times domestically this year, while collecting three clean sheets.

At the same time, a defeat this weekend would be their third at Bank of America Stadium in 2025, equaling their total at home from the 2024 MLS campaign.

They are a perfect 3-0 at home in the competition this season when leading after 45 minutes, winning those three encounters by a combined margin of 10-3.

Charlotte are unbeaten in their previous four home matches against the Lions across all competitions, capturing their first and only playoff victory to date against them last season in a penalty shootout.

While the Crown may be happy to be back home, Orlando City may be just as pleased to be on the road, having lost three of their previous four competitive fixtures at Inter & Co Stadium.

The Lions have collected at least a point in eight of their previous nine league contests as the visitors, including two in a row heading into this upcoming fixture.

In the competition so far this year, Oscar Pareja’s men have conceded a goal or fewer six times away from home, while collecting five clean sheets.

Meanwhile, this team have failed to win four matches this season when netting the opening goal, resulting in 10 points dropped in league play.

After 20 matchdays, the Lions have the third-highest expected goals ratio in the East (34.0) while leading the conference with 37 goals scored so far.

Orlando City have not lost any of their previous six competitive games versus Charlotte in normal time, though their only triumph against them at Bank of America Stadium took place in 2022 (2-1).

A sore neck kept Nathan Byrne out of the Charlotte FC lineup in Chicago last week, while Nimfasha Berchimas was also sidelined with a foot injury.

With the United States advancing to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final this week, it means that the Crown will be without Tim Ream and Patrick Agyemang for this clash, while Wilfried Zaha must sit out with a yellow card suspension.

Pep Biel and Idan Gorno Toklomati found the back of the net in the second half for them last weekend, but it was not enough to earn them a point.

In their defeat versus Cincinnati last week, the Lions were missing Duncan McGuire due to a shoulder injury, and Joran Gerbet was unavailable because of a thigh strain.

Defender Alexander Freeman will not feature for them on Saturday after the Americans advanced to the Gold Cup final with a victory over Guatemala (2-1) in midweek.

Marco Pasalic scored three minutes before the 90 to give them some hope in the latter stages against Cincy, drawing even with Martin Ojeda for the team lead in this competition, with each of them netting nine times.

Kahlina; Marshall-Rutty, Malanda, Privett, Doumbia; Westwood, Bronico; Williamson, Biel, Vargas; Toklomati

Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Brekalo; Pasalic, Atuesta, Araujo, Angulo; Ojeda, Enrique

We say: Charlotte FC 2-2 Orlando City

Both sides are lacking confidence, and given the strong home form of Charlotte along with the equally strong away form of Orlando City, we anticipate an entertaining draw between these two.

