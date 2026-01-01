Celtic vs. Rangers: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Old Firm derby

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 20:52 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 20:53

Rangers will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the Scottish Premiership when they tackle Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Saturday afternoon.

Hearts currently sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with Celtic in second spot, three points ahead of third-placed Rangers ahead of this weekend's huge clash.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides, as Ibrox hosts the latest instalment of the Old Firm contest.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 448

Celtic wins: 171

Draws: 106

Rangers wins: 171

Dating back to 1890, the Old Firm derby is one of the most fierce contests in world football, with bitter rivals Celtic and Rangers locking horns on 448 occasions in all competitions.

Incredibly, the two teams are currently level on 171 wins, while there have also been 106 draws throughout history.

In the league, the pair have locked horns on 340 occasions, with Rangers leading the head-to-head record, boasting 129 victories to Celtic's 118, while there have been 93 draws.

The pair have also met over 100 times in both the Scottish Cup and League Cup, and it is a gigantic football match every time that the two teams take to the field.

Celtic are 55-time Scottish champions, while Rangers have also lifted the same trophy on 55 occasions, so this season's championship is huge.

The last match between the two sides took place in November 2025, with Celtic recording a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, but it was 0-0 in their Scottish Premiership fixture towards the start of this season.

Rangers have won two of their last three meetings in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic last triumphing in September 2024 - a 3-0 success on home soil.

Ally McCoist is the all-time leading goalscorer in the Old Firm derby, with the former Rangers striker scoring 27 times in 55 appearances against Celtic.

Last 20 meetings

Nov 02, 2025: Celtic 3-1 Rangers (Scottish League Cup)

Aug 31, 2025: Rangers 0-0 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

May 04, 2025: Rangers 1-1 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Mar 16, 2025: Celtic 2-3 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Jan 02, 2025: Rangers 3-0 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Dec 15, 2024: Celtic 3-3 Rangers (Scottish League Cup)

Sep 01, 2024: Celtic 3-0 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

May 25, 2024: Celtic 1-0 Rangers (Scottish Cup)

May 11, 2024: Celtic 2-1 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Apr 07, 2024: Rangers 3-3 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Dec 30, 2023: Celtic 2-1 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Sep 03, 2023: Rangers 0-1 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

May 13, 2023: Rangers 3-0 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Apr 30, 2023: Rangers 0-1 Celtic (Scottish Cup)

Apr 08, 2023: Celtic 3-2 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Feb 26, 2023: Rangers 1-2 Celtic (Scottish League Cup)

Jan 02, 2023: Rangers 2-2 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Sep 03, 2022: Celtic 4-0 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

May 01, 2022: Celtic 1-1 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Apr 17, 2022: Celtic 1-2 Rangers (Scottish Cup)

Last 10 Scottish Premiership meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Rangers 0-0 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

May 04, 2025: Rangers 1-1 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Mar 16, 2025: Celtic 2-3 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Jan 02, 2025: Rangers 3-0 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Sep 01, 2024: Celtic 3-0 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

May 11, 2024: Celtic 2-1 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Apr 07, 2024: Rangers 3-3 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Dec 30, 2023: Celtic 2-1 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

Sep 03, 2023: Rangers 0-1 Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Apr 08, 2003: Celtic 3-2 Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

