Preview: Castellon vs Cultural Leonesa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 13:24 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 13:29

Two teams in disappointing form will lock horns in the Segunda Division on Monday evening, with Castellon welcoming Cultural Leonesa to Nou Estadi Castalia.

Castellon are currently fifth in the Segunda Division table, two points ahead of seventh-placed Burgos CF, while Cultural Leonesa are 21st, seven points from safety, demonstrating the importance of this match to both sides.

Match preview

Castellon boast a record of 14 wins, seven draws and nine defeats from their 30 league matches during the 2025-26 campaign, with 49 points leaving them in fifth spot in the Segunda Division table, two points above Burgos CF in seventh.

Pablo Hernandez's side are only six points behind second-placed Almeria with a game in hand, meanwhile, so they are also in the argument for automatic promotion at this stage, but a playoff spot will be the minimum requirement considering their position.

Castellon have spent 11 seasons in La Liga, but they have not operated in Spain's top flight since the 1990-91 campaign, so there is plenty on the line this term.

Orelluts have won nine, drawn two and lost three of their 14 matches in front of their own supporters this season, but the team are in disappointing form, losing each of their last three games to Racing Santander, Real Sociedad B and Gijon.

Castellon have not been victorious since a 2-0 success over Deportivo La Coruna in the middle of February, but they will be confident heading into a clash with a team battling for survival in the Segunda Division.

Cultural Leonesa, meanwhile, sit down in 21st spot in the Segunda Division table, boasting a record of seven wins, six draws and 17 defeats from 30 matches to collect 27 points.

The visitors are seven points behind 18th-placed Leganes, and they have struggled defensively this season, conceding 49 times, which is the joint-worst defensive record in the division alongside basement team Mirandes.

Ruben de la Barrera's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Racing Santander, and they have drawn two and lost seven of their last nine league games.

Cultural Leonesa have not actually been victorious in Spain's second tier since December 7, so it would be fair to say that the strugglers are due a win.

La Cultu have previously played in Spain's top flight, featuring at that level in 1955-56, while they were promoted to the Segunda Division from Spain's third tier last season.

Castellon Segunda Division form:

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Cultural Leonesa Segunda Division form:

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Team News

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Castellon will be without the services of Jeremy Mellot on Monday, with the 31-year-old suspended due to the red card that he was handed against Gijon last time out.

As a result, there could be an introduction into the XI for Fabrizio Brignani.

Ousmane Camara and Alex Calatrava have both scored eight times during the current season, and the pair will continue in the final third of the field on Monday.

As for Cultural Leonesa, no injury problems have been reported from their home fixture with Racing Santander last time out.

There were a number of positives to take from their performance against the team at the top of the division, and the visitors could therefore be unchanged for this match.

Manu Justo and Luis Chacon have netted 10 times between them this season and will again feature in the starting side, while there should also be a spot in midfield for Ivan Calero, who has five goals to his name during the current campaign.

Castellon possible starting lineup:

Matthys; Brignani, Jimenez, Sienra, Alcazar; Kibambe, Gerenabarrena, Barri, Santiago; Camara, Calatrava

Cultural Leonesa possible starting lineup:

Badia; Garcia, Rodri, Barzic, Hinojo; Diallo, Ojeda; Calero, Chacon, Moreno; Justo

We say: Castellon 2-1 Cultural Leonesa

Both sides are in disappointing form, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared on Monday night. However, we just have a feeling that Castellon's quality in the final third of the field will allow them to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.