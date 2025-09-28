Sports Mole previews Tuesday's League One clash between Cardiff City and Burton Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cardiff City's quest for promotion from League One continues on Tuesday when they welcome struggling Burton Albion to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 on Saturday and are fourth with 20 points, 15 more than 24th and last-placed Burton, who lost 4-0 against Plymouth Argyle on September 27.

Match preview

Cardiff dominated for large periods against Wigan, limiting them to 27% possession, one shot on target and one second-half attempt.

Head coach Brian Barry-Murphy's side have kept six clean sheets in their nine league fixtures - the joint most in the division - and only three teams have face less xG (9.1).

The Bluebirds currently occupy the second of four promotion playoff spots, but only three points separate them from first-placed Bradford City.

Cardiff have only been prevented from scoring in one of their 13 games this term, and only three clubs have netted more in League One (15), while only Bradford City have averaged more goals per game (1.7).

Barry-Murphy has overseen one win, one draw and one loss in the league in his last three in charge - his side's only defeat this season in all competitions was against Bradford on September 20 - and he has guided the hosts to five victories in their six away matches.

Burton failed to score for a third consecutive match when they lost against Plymouth, with Tuesday's visitors creating zero big chances.

Gary Bowyer will be fearing for his job given his side are winless in the third tier since their opening matchday against Mansfield Town on August 2, drawing two and losing five of their subsequent seven.

It should be noted that the Yellow and Black only conceded once in the three matches prior to their loss against Plymouth, though they only scored in one of their past six.

Brewers' record against their opponents is mixed considering they won two and lost three of their five most recent encounters with their hosts.

The visitors' form on their travels is poor given they have experienced two defeats and a stalemate in their three away fixtures in League One.

Cardiff City League One form:





W



W



W



D



L



W





Cardiff City form (all competitions):





W



D



W



L



W



W





Burton Albion League One form:





D



L



L



L



D



L





Burton Albion form (all competitions):





L



L



W



L



D



L





Team News

Cardiff right-back Perry Ng scored last time out, and after dealing with injury in pre-season, he appears to have fully recovered.

Midfielder Ryan Wintle has started nine league games, while Joel Colwill has started six, and the duo could be paired together again.

Callum Robinson was chosen to lead his side's frontline against Wigan, and the forward may be flanked by Cian Ashford and Isaak Davies.

Burton midfielder John Joshua Mckiernan was substituted at half time during his side's loss against Plymouth, and given he had suffered an injury in the team's prior match, perhaps he will be rested in favour of James Jones.

The visitors may field a back three featuring Udoka Godwin-Malife, Toby Sibbick and Alex Hartridge.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Osho, Chambers, Bagan; Wintle, J. Colwill; Ashford, R. Colwill, Davies; Robinson

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Jones, Evans, Webster, Revan; Beesley, Shade

We say: Cardiff City 2-0 Burton Albion

While Cardiff's overall form may be somewhat mixed, they are among the best attacking sides in the division, and have only lost once in the entirety of 2025-26.

Burton's defence were poor against Plymouth, and if they perform similarly on Tuesday against their Welsh hosts, they should not be expected to take any points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email