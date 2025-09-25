Preview: Wigan vs Cardiff - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After beating Burnley in their midweek EFL Cup tie, Cardiff City will resume their League One promotion bid with an away clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The Bluebirds will enter the weekend in fourth position, while the Latics are currently sitting in 12th spot in the League One table.

Match preview

Wigan have found wins hard to come by in recent times, having won just one of their previous six matches in all competitions (D2, L3).

That victory took place in their home league outing against Doncaster Rovers on September 13, when Dara Costelloe, Matthew Smith and Fraser Murray all found the net in a dominant 3-0 victory.

However, Ryan Lowe's side were quickly brought down to earth by a heavy 4-1 defeat in last Saturday's derby clash against Bolton Wanderers, before they fell to a 2-0 loss in their midweek EFL Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

Wigan may have suffered third-round elimination in Tuesday's home encounter, but they have proven to be tough to beat in the league at the Brick Community Stadium this term.

In fact, the Latics have won three and drawn one of their four home league games, making them one of seven teams in the division that are yet to lose at home in the 2025-26 campaign.

The hosts will aim to make full use of home advantage on Saturday as they look to end their three-game winless run in meetings with Cardiff (D2, L1).

Cardiff have made a positive start to their bid to secure an immediate return to the Championship, having seen their first eight matches produce five wins, two draws and just one defeat.

However, that solitary loss took place in their most recent league clash against early pacesetters Bradford City, with Callum Robinson's late effort proving to be a mere consolation in a 3-1 home defeat.

While disappointed with that result, Brian Barry-Murphy would have been delighted to see his team beat Premier League Burnley 2-1 in Tuesday's EFL Cup clash at Turf Moor.

Joel Colwill and Robinson grabbed a goal apiece to set up an all-Welsh fourth-round tie against Championship side Wrexham next month.

Cardiff's current focus will be on maintaining their record as the only team with an undefeated away record in League One, having won two and drawn two of their four road trips this term.

The Bluebirds can take confidence from the fact that they have avoided defeat in their last four away games against Wigan, including a 3-1 victory on their most recent visit in October 2022.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L D D D W L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

D L D W L L

Cardiff City League One form:

W W W W D L

Cardiff City form (all competitions):

W W D W L W

Team News

Wigan are expected to be without James Carragher, Isaac Mabaya, Chris Sze and Tyrese Francois due to injury.

The Wigan medical staff will have to assess the fitness of captain Jason Kerr, who has missed the last three matches with a knee issue.

Christian Saydee has completed a three-match ban and is now set to feature in the starting lineup against the Bluebirds.

As for the visitors, the Bluebirds are unable to call upon Eli King and Ollie Tanner due to knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Right-back Ronan Kpakio is a doubt after he missed the EFL Cup win over Burnley with a heel problem.

Robinson could be given the nod over Yousef Salech, having scored in each of Cardiff's last three competitive matches.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Weir, Aimson, Fox; Borges Rodrigues, Hungbo, Smith, Trevitt, Wright; Mullin, Saydee

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Chambers, Fish, Bagan; Wintle, Turnbull; Ashford, R. Colwill, Willock; Robinson

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Cardiff City

Wigan are yet to lose at home in League One this term, but they will be reeling from last Saturday's heavy defeat to Bolton, and we think they will fall short against a Cardiff side that have won nine of their 12 competitive matches this term

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email