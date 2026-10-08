Preview: Cambridge United vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Cambridge United will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season when they welcome Blackpool to the Cledara Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are sixth in the League One table after eight games, while Blackpool sit 15th.

Match preview

Cambridge have made an excellent start to their return to League One and currently sit in the playoff spots with 13 points from their opening eight matches.

Neil Harris's side have lost just once in the league, with three wins and four draws providing a strong platform at the top end of the table.

The U's were held to a 1-1 draw by Wimbledon in their most recent league game, but beat Northampton Town 2-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Gassan Ahadme scored from the penalty spot in that victory, while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu also found the net as Cambridge extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

However, it is worth noting that Cambridge have only beaten Blackpool once in their last 11 games across all competitions.

© Imago

Blackpool sit 15th with just eight points from seven league matches so far.

The Seasiders enjoyed an unbeaten start, drawing with Wycombe Wanderers and picking up wins over Stockport County and Peterborough United in their first three games, but then failed to win any of their next four.

Blackpool have plenty of attacking quality, with only five teams scoring more league goals, but they have struggled at the back with only four teams conceding more.

Ian Evatt's side did celebrate a victory on penalties over Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, winning the shootout 6-4 after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Ahadme is expected to lead the line for Cambridge after scoring in midweek, with support from Ben Knight and Glenn McConnell.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is likely to be joined in midfield by Dominic Ball.

Blackpool are dealing with a number of injury issues, with Josh Earl, Niall Ennis, Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe all sidelined.

George Honeyman, Hayden Coulson and Dale Taylor, meanwhile, are available although the trio are more likely to feature off the bench.

Jerry Yates and Tom Bloxham are expected to start up front, while Josh Bowler and Leighton Clarkson could continue out wide.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bradshaw, Heffernan, Watts; Moxon, Ball, Mpanzu, Heath; Knight, McConnell; Ahadme

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth, Munroe; Brown; Bowler, Morgan, Clarkson; Bloxham, Yates

We say: Cambridge United 2-1 Blackpool

Cambridge's impressive form should give them the edge, although Blackpool's attacking threat could cause some problems.

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