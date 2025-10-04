Preview: Cambridge United vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Cambridge United and Luton Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Luton Town will hope to avoid an upset when they face hosts Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy clash at Cledara Abbey Stadium on Tuesday.

The League Two home side beat Crawly Town 3-1 on Saturday, whereas the League One visitors head into the match having lost 2-0 against Stevenage on the same day.

Match preview

Cambridge were fortunate that their second-half display against Crawley did not result in them conceding multiple times considering they faced five big chances, while their only two shots on target in that half were their two goals.

The U's are currently seventh in League Two with 18 points, and they are only three points from third-placed Grimsby Town, who currently occupy the final automatic promotion spot.

Boss Neil Harris was not in charge for his side's EFL Trophy campaign last term, though he will hope that he can take the club further than the round of 32 finish they achieved in 2024-25.

Cambridge's form has been mixed considering they failed to win four of their past six, and while they only lost twice, they failed to score on three occasions.

The hosts have found comfort at home, winning four of their five most recent fixtures at Cledara Abbey Stadium, scoring 10 and conceding four.

Luton's loss against Stevenage can be described as a game of few chances, but it was the fourth time in five matches that they conceded at least twice.

Manager Matt Bloomfield has faced pressure from fans, who could be heard jeering during their defeat against Stevenage, the team's third loss in five.

The Hatters are 11th in League One with 16 points after 11 matchweeks, though they are just three points from sixth-placed Huddersfield Town, who reside in the division's fourth and final promotion playoff spot.

Luton have faced the hosts eight times since January 31, 2015, a period in which they managed to get the better of their opponents six times while avoiding defeat.

Bloomfield will not want to extend his side's winless streak on the road to four fixtures, and a home victory would be the fifth time they have been beaten in their last seven outings on their travels.

Team News

Perhaps Cambridge will select a similar XI to the side that lost 1-0 against Fulham in the EFL Cup on September 23, with the likes of Shayne Lavery and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu options to feature up front.

Should the hosts deploy a double pivot, expect Korey Smith and Shane McLoughlin to be paired together.

Harris could look to give opportunities to younger members of his squad, with wide player Adam Mayor hoping to make his sixth start of the campaign.

Luton centre-back Teden Mengi is certain to be taken out of the firing line given he only returned from a layoff on Saturday, and his removal may lead to starts in defence for Christian Chigozie, Christ Makosso and Kal Naismith.

The Hatters could opt to station midfielders Zack Nelson, Liam Walsh and Jake Richards behind forwards Lasse Selvag Nordas and Jerry Yates.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Jobe, Rossi, Bradshaw; Brophy, Smith, McLoughlin, Mayor; Lavery, Mpanzu

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Chigozie, Makosso, Naismith; Kodua, Nelson, Walsh, Richards, Bramall; Nordas, Yates

We say: Cambridge United 2-1 Luton Town

Cambridge have been excellent at home, and they will be confident despite the fact the visitors are a division above them.

Luton's form at the back has been poor, and considering they have not fared well on their travels, perhaps they will suffer yet another defeat away from home.

