Burnley have confirmed the signing of England international Kyle Walker from Manchester City, as the 35-year-old officially brings the curtain down on an eight-year career at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker was linked with a move to Everton earlier this summer, but he has now put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Turf Moor after he had entered the final year of his deal at Man City.

It is understood that the transfer could be worth £5m if all performance-related conditions are met, while Man City could now save up to £10m on the remaining year of Walker's contract.

The experienced defender becomes Burnley's latest signing of a busy summer window after the arrivals of Loum Tchouana, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe and Max Weiss, while loan deals for Marcus Edwards, Zian Flemming, Bashir Humphreys,and Jaidon Anthony have also been made permanent.

Walker knows Clarets head coach Scott Parker following their time playing together at Tottenham Hotspur between 2011 to 2013.



Walker: ‘Burnley move was an opportunity I jumped at’

Speaking to Burnley’s official website, Walker said: "I'm delighted to be here. When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at.

“He's done an amazing job here, guiding the club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we're looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.

"Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad."

Walker joins a Burnley side who secured automatic promotion from the Championship last season and narrowly missed out on winning the title, finishing behind champions Leeds United on goal difference.

The experience of Walker is added to a Clarets defence that kept an exceptional 30 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals in 46 league games at an average of 0.35 per match, setting the best defensive record in English league history.

Walker’s Man City legacy analysed as Burnley transfer is confirmed

Walker began his career with boyhood club Sheffield United and then enjoyed an eight-year spell on the books at Tottenham Hotspur - including three loans spells away - before completing a £50m move to Man City in July 2017.

During the prime years of his career at the Etihad, Walker established himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest right-backs and as one of the best right-backs in world football.

The 96-cap England international played a significant role in Man City's success under Pep Guardiola, making a total of 319 appearances across all tournaments and winning 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles, four EFL Cup, two FA Cups and one Champions League during a historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

Walker was appointed captain by his Man City teammates ahead of the 2023-24 campaign and he went on to lead the Citizens to glory in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, before winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, making 32 top-flight appearances.

The defender then began to fall out of favour under Guardiola during the first half of last season and was criticised for his inconsistent performances in the defence of a struggling Citizens side towards the end of last year.

Once known for his blistering pace and athleticism, Walker now appears to have lost some of his electric speed and by his own admission was beaten 'fair and square' in a foot race with Fulham's Adama Traore in October 2024.

He handed in a transfer request in the January transfer window and that led to a loan move to Serie A giants AC Milan where he made 16 appearances across all competitions.

Walker will go down as a Man City legend for what he achieved at the Etihad, and although he has now entered the latter years of his career, he is now keen to make an impact with Burnley in the Premier League as he endeavours to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.