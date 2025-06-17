Walker 'reaches agreement' over Man City exit

Kyle Walker appears to be on the brink of leaving Manchester City after reportedly agreeing a deal with another Premier League club.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly agreed to join Everton this summer.

Walker spent the second half of last season on loan at Italian side AC Milan after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

The 35-year-old made 16 appearances for the Rossoneri, and it was initially expected that he would convert his move into a permanent deal.

However, Milan has since decided against signing Walker on a permanent basis, leaving him free to return to his parent club.

While he remains a Man City player, Walker does not feature in Pep Guardiola's plans and is now searching for a new home ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Walker agrees Everton deal

A recent report claimed that Turkish giants had made an offer for Walker to join Jose Mourinho's side this summer.

However, Fenerbahce have their work cut out if they are to beat Everton in the race for Walker's signature.

According to The Sun, the experienced full-back has already agreed to join David Moyes's side following productive talks with the Everton hierarchy.

Walker has reached an agreement with the Toffees over a one-year deal, although the two clubs still need to finalise the move.

The report claims that Everton and Man City need to decide whether it will be a permanent transfer or a 12-month loan deal.

Why are Everton targeting Walker?

After finishing in 13th place last term, Everton will be keen to push on in their first season in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Toffees will recognise that the current transfer window will be crucial to their chances of enjoying a successful 2025-26 campaign.

They view the right-back position as an area in need of strengthening due to one confirmed departure and uncertainty surrounding a couple of other players.

Ashley Young will officially become a free agent on July 1, while Seamus Coleman is yet to announce a new deal ahead of his contract expiration date.

Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson faces an uncertain future after being restricted to just 10 Premier League appearances last term.

As a result, Walker could be a shrewd addition to bolster Moyes's right-back options, although the club will have to be aware that his performance levels have dipped in the last year or two.