Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Kyle Walker to Fenerbahce and an update on Everton's interest in Thierno Barry.

Fenerbahce have reportedly made an offer for Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

The England international spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at AC Milan, making 16 appearances for the club, but he will not be joining the Italian team on a permanent basis.

The 35-year-old has another 12 months left to run on his contract in Manchester, but he is not in the Man City squad for the Club World Cup and is expected to leave this summer.

According to Takvim, Fenerbahce have made an offer for Walker, with Jose Mourinho's side making it clear that they want to sign the experienced defender this summer.

It is unclear at this stage whether Walker is open to a move to Turkey, and the length of any possible deal could be the deciding factor at this stage of his career.

The Englishman has made 319 appearances for Man City, scoring six times and registering 23 assists.

Everton 'told to pay £35m for Villarreal star Barry'

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Everton have been informed that they will have to come up with an offer of £35m in order to sign Villarreal forward Thierno Barry this summer.

The Toffees are believed to be determined to bring in a new striker ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Barry's exploits for Villarreal last season are thought to have placed the 22-year-old on the radar of a number of clubs, having scored 19 times in 41 appearances at club level.

Everton would allegedly have to come up with an offer of £35m to convince Villarreal to let him leave.

Barry netted 11 times and registered four assists in 35 La Liga appearances for the Yellow Submarine last term, playing an important role in the club securing Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.

Moreno 'open to Leeds switch'

Elsewhere, Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno is allegedly open to discussing a move to Leeds United.

The 32-year-old spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest from Villa, making 19 appearances in all competitions for the club, but he is not expected to join them on a permanent basis.

A number of clubs, including Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Burnley, are said to be keeping an eye on the situation, while Leeds are also being credited with an interest.

According to Football Insider, Moreno is 'interested' in making the switch to Elland Road.

The report claims that the newly-promoted club view the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Junior Firpo.

Moreno made the move to Villa from Real Betis in 2023, and he has represented the club on 48 occasions in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering three assists.