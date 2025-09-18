Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley and Nottingham Forest's Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley's fight to stay in the Premier League continues when they face visitors Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Turf Moor.

The Clarets 17th with three points following their 1-0 loss against Liverpool last Sunday, while Forest boss Ange Postecoglou's side are 15th with four points from their opening four games.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know on how to tune into Saturday's match.

What time does Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The clash between Burnley and Nottingham Forest is set to kick off at 3:00pm local time in the UK.

Where is Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

The Premier League clash is being played at Turf Moor in Burnley, and its maximum capacity of 22,546, and the stadium has approximately one seat for every three people in the town.

How to watch Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will unfortunately not be able to watch the match unfold live as it is not available for broadcast due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will release highlights on their dedicated sports app, as well as on their social media channels following the conclusion of the clash on Saturday.

Domestic viewers can tune into Match of the Day - starting at 10:30pm on BBC One - and a highlight package will be available on the iPlayer from 8pm on the same day.

Who will win Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest?

Burnley can take great confidence from their resilient defensive display against Liverpool, especially as they were only beaten because of a 95th-minute penalty.

The Clarets will have to pose more of an offensive threat if they are to take three points on the weekend, but perhaps Scott Parker will instruct his side to be more adventurous given his players are not facing the champions.

Nottingham Forest manager Postecoglou has only been in charge for two matches, but he has overseen two losses, with his side suffering a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal last Saturday and 3-2 defeat against Swansea City on Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

The visitors have struggled at the back under their new boss, and if they continue to face a high number of chances, they could find it difficult to win.

