Hartman's home hoodoo: Predicted Burnley XI vs. Arsenal

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Burnley could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Burnley are seeking a third straight Premier League win in Saturday's fixture with leaders Arsenal at Turf Moor, where left-back Quilindschy Hartman will undoubtedly be crucial to the hosts' hopes.

The Dutchman set up two goals in his side's thrilling 3-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, thereby claiming his third and fourth assists of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

However, all of Hartman's contributions so far have come away from home - no Burnley player has ever set up more Premier League goals without registering an assist at Turf Moor.

The 23-year-old endeavours to rectify that this weekend, likely as part of an unchanged backline comprising Kyle Walker, Maxime Esteve and Axel Tuanzebe in front of the evergreen Martin Dubravka.

Head coach Scott Parker can also draft Hjalmar Ekdal into the defence for added stability, but Burnley have only failed to score in two of their games in all tournaments this season and need all the attacking resources they can find to break down a stubborn Arsenal backline.

The Clarets boss should therefore stick with the tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 setup, comprising Florentino and Josh Cullen in the double pivot behind Lesley Ugochukwu, who ought to be fine despite a late knock last weekend.

Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jaidon Anthony and two-goal Wolves hero Zian Flemming are primed to start up top for Burnley, who are missing Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni (knee) and Connor Roberts (knee) through injury.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Cullen; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for this match

No Data Analysis info