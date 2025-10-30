Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is still sweating over the fitness of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The French defender and Brazilian attacker were both absent from Wednesday's 2-0 EFL Cup fourth-round win over Brighton & Hove Albion as a result of injuries they picked up against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Little detail has been revealed on their issues, but Arsenal are apparently fearful that Martinelli has sustained a muscular problem, so Leandro Trossard will surely line up on the left this weekend.

The Belgium will return to the forward line alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka, whose spots were filled by teenage full debutants Max Dowman and Andre Harriman-Annous in Wednesday's cup fixture with the Seagulls.

Eze - who started on the left in that game - is expected to revert to a central role in place of the stricken Martin Odegaard, joined by Martin Zubimendi and the fit-again Declan Rice.

Riccardo Calafiori has also shaken off a minor problem and should take Myles Lewis-Skelly's spot on the left of the backline, but Arteta has no reason to risk Saliba thanks to the presence and form of Cristhian Mosquera.

The ex-Valencia man is looking good for a starting role alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, while Jurrien Timber and David Raya should also return to their rightful places.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

> Click here to see how Burnley could line up for this match

No Data Analysis info