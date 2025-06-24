Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Evan Ferguson to Celtic, Walter Benitez to Crystal Palace, Paul Mullen to Wigan

Celtic are reportedly confident of beating Premier League duo Everton and Nottingham Forest to the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

The 20-year-old failed to make the desired impact on loan at West Ham United during the second half of last season and is now facing an uncertain future at the Amex Stadium.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is pushing for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic to agree an ambitious deal to sign Ferguson on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Celtic can offer attractive opportunities to players like Ferguson. They’re going to be playing in the Champions League and competing for trophies, which would be valuable experience for a player of his age.

“He’d come in as their first-choice striker as well, he might not be guaranteed that elsewhere, especially in the Premier League where he’s proved he struggles to hold down a starting place.

“He struggled on loan at West Ham last year and now he needs to put down a marker and show he can be the player everybody thinks he can be. For a team like Everton or Forest, he would still have a lot to offer.

“But he could go to Celtic as the main man up front, away from the pressure that comes with the Premier League, and prove what he can do.

“I think Brendan Rodgers will be pushing to get that done, he wants to be ambitious in the market. He expects to be backed and this would be a statement of intent, even if it’s on a loan deal.”

Celtic have also reached an agreement with Nordsjaelland to sign attacker Benjamin Nygren for £1.7m, while they are said to be working on a 'surprise' deal for Albirex Niigata defender Hayato Inamura.

In the Premier League, Crystal Palace have announced that they have agreed terms to sign experienced goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

The 32-year-old will officially join the Eagles on a free transfer and will link up with Oliver Glasner’s squad on July 1 after his contract at PSV Eindhoven expires.

“Walter is an excellent addition to our squad, bringing further quality, experience and competition to our goalkeeping department alongside Dean and Remi,” Palace chairman Steve Parish told the club’s website.

“We look forward to welcoming Walter to South London next month as we continue our preparations towards what promises to be a busy season, competing on multiple fronts, in 2025-26.”

Benitez will depart PSV after winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles and making 134 appearances for the Dutch club in all competitions over the last three seasons.

The one-cap Argentina international, who also spent six years at French side Nice, boasts European experience and played 11 times in the Champions League last season, facing both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Paul Mullin leaves Wrexham to join Wigan on loan

Elsewhere, League One outfit Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Paul Mullin from Wrexham on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old scored 110 goals in 172 appearances for Wrexham across all competitions, making him the seventh highest scorer in the club’s history, and his goals helped the Welsh side to three successive promotions.

However, Mullin was limited to just nine starts last season as Wrexham finished second in League One to secure automatic promotion to the Championship, scoring just three league goals.

“I’m excited for the next part of my story,” Mullin told Wigan’s official website following confirmation of his loan move. “The Gaffer has outlined his plan for the season, and I’m hoping to take his trust into the season and make it a really successful one.

“As a player, I give absolutely everything and work as hard as I can. I’ve scored a lot of goals over the last few years, but more than anything, I give my absolute all for the club that I’m playing for, and I’m going to do that again with Wigan."

Mullin joins a Wigan side that finished 15th in the third tier last season, 22 points behind the playoff positions, and they are managed by Ryan Lowe who was appointed in March.