Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, including Aaron Ramsdale to Leeds United and a 'surprise' Celtic transfer.

Leeds United have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as the England international seeks a route back to the Premier League.

Ramsdale went from being Arsenal's number two to the Saints' number one last season, but he could not prevent the South Coast club from dropping straight back down to the Championship.

While the 27-year-old's contract still runs for another three seasons, Southampton's demotion supposedly means that a £20m release clause has now become active.

According to The Times, newly-promoted Leeds are one of the clubs weighing up whether to trigger that option, but the Whites will face intense competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The latter club will be moving on from the long-serving Fernando Muslera this summer, while Illan Meslier's future at Elland Road has been called into question recently.

Nevertheless, Leeds are 'pushing' to bring Ramsdale back to the Premier League, where the Englishman kept just three clean sheets in 30 matches last season, conceding 66 goals.

Arsenal attacker to repeat Austrian transfer trick?

From ex-Arsenal to soon-to-be ex-Arsenal, departing Gunners attacker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is said to be attracting glances from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz.

The 22-year-old will be departing the Emirates as a free agent this summer after making just two senior appearances for the club under Mikel Arteta in the 2024-25 campaign.

Butler-Oyedeji is not expected to have a shortage of suitors both in the UK and abroad, and according to Football Insider, Sturm Graz are one of them.

The Austrian giants have previous when it comes to picking up talented attackers from North London, signing Danish striker Mika Biereth in 2024, firstly on loan and then on a permanent basis that same summer.

Biereth blossomed at the club with 23 goals in 47 games before earning a marquee move to Monaco, where he also immediately made his mark, registering a terrific 13 strikes in 16 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

Despite earning limited opportunities at senior level, Butler-Oyedeji excelled with the Under-21s last season, coming up with nine goals and six assists in 13 Premier League 2 matches.

Rangers 'hell-bent' on keeping Premier League-linked striker

However, one attacker who may not be on the move this summer is Rangers' Hamza Igamane, as the Scottish titans are supposedly 'hell-bent' on retaining his services for the 2025-26 campaign.

The 22-year-old put himself on the map last season with a respectable 16 goals in 46 games for the Gers, and it has been reported that West Ham United, Everton and Brentford are all plotting a summer swoop.

The trio are set to run into stiff resistance according to former scout Mick Brown, though, as he told Football Insider: "From what I hear, Rangers are hell-bent on trying to keep Igamane at the club into next season. They’re planning to add more players like him to that squad.

“If he’s considered good enough to make this move to West Ham or Everton in the Premier League, then he’s exactly the type of players Rangers need to keep. Then if they can bring in players around him it will help them close the gap."

A quartet of Ligue 1 clubs in Lens, Lille, Strasbourg and Rennes are also said to have taken a liking to Igamane, whose Rangers contract does not expire for another four seasons.

The Morocco international was a £2m purchase from AS FAR Rabat in 2024 and made his first senior appearance for his country in a World Cup 2026 Qualifying win over Niger in March.

Celtic preparing 'surprise' move for 23-year-old defender

On the other side of the Old Firm rivalry, Celtic are said to be working on a 'surprise' deal for Albirex Niigata defender Hayato Inamura.

The 23-year-old has been a regular presence in his team's backline in 2025, starting 13 J1 League matches and recently proving his prowess in the final third too.

Inamura has been directly involved in two goals in his last two games, providing the assist for his side's winner in a 1-0 triumph vs. Yokohama F. Marinos before scoring in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Avispa Fukuoka.

Now, Herald Scotland claims that Celtic are trying to pull off a 'surprise' swoop for the versatile defender, who is comfortable both as a centre-back and left-back.

Inamura has just two seasons left on his contract with Albirex Niigata, who picked him up on a free transfer from Toyo University last year.