Brighton lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash at Old Trafford

Will Mitoma, Veltman, Gomez be fit? Predicted Brighton lineup vs. Man Utd
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Solly March, Adam Webster (both knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf) and Brajan Gruda (knee) will all be assessed ahead of kickoff.

However, head coach Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that Diego Gomez is fit and available to start ,after he was forced off with a blow to the hip in last weekend's 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Hurzeler will consider sticking with a four-man defence of Mats Wieffer, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Ferdi Kadioglu, though the latter is in danger of losing his place at left-back to Maxim De Cuyper.

However, if Mitoma is not fit to start, then De Cuyper could be deployed further forward in the same left-wing role where he played as a substitute against Newcastle. Gomez is also a candidate to be used on the left if needed.

Carlos Baleba, who has been heavily linked with a move to Man United, is in contention to start in midfield and he could once again link arms with Yasin Ayari, but 39-year-old former Liverpool and Man City veteran James Milner could be chosen to start instead.

Yankuba Minteh is expected to continue on the right side of attack, and Georginio Rutter will hope to retain his spot in the number 10 role, while former Man United striker Danny Welbeck, who has scored four goals in his last three Premier League games, is set to start up front.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

