Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez, who has been sidelined since February with a serious knee injury, has recently made progress in his recovery, but this weekend's game will come too soon for the defender, while Harry Maguire and Mason Mount are both doubtful with knocks.

Maguire scored the winning goal in last weekend’s surprise 2-1 victory at Liverpool, but if he is not fit to start against Brighton, then Leny Yoro will likely deputise in the back three alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw, while Senne Lammens will hope to impress once again in goal.

Captain Bruno Fernandes, who registered his first PL assist of the season in the win at Liverpool, is expected to continue in a central midfield role alongside Casemiro, though Manuel Ugarte is an option to replace the latter.

Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot operated as wing-backs against Liverpool and head coach Ruben Amorim will weigh up whether to stick with both players on the flanks or recall Patrick Dorgu to play on the left.

Benjamin Sesko scored in back-to-back Premier League games before being benched against Liverpool, but the £73m summer signing could return to the starting lineup on Saturday at the expense of Mount, with Bryan Mbeumo - who scored the opener against Liverpool - and Matheus Cunha most likely to provide him with support in attack.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info