Wolverhampton Wanderers will continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
The hosts are bottom of the Premier League table on one point, while the Seagulls sit in 10th spot on eight points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
WOLVES
Out: Matt Doherty (wrist), Leon Chiwome (knee)
Doubtful: Toti Gomes (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Andre, Gomes; Arias, Muntesi, Hwang; Arokodare
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf)
Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; De Cuyper, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Mitoma, Gomez, Minteh; WelbeckNo Data Analysis info