[monks data]
Wolves logo
Premier League
Oct 5, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Brighton logo

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Football Editor
Team News: Wolves vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are bottom of the Premier League table on one point, while the Seagulls sit in 10th spot on eight points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


WOLVES VS. BRIGHTON

WOLVES

Out: Matt Doherty (wrist), Leon Chiwome (knee)

Doubtful: Toti Gomes (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno; Andre, Gomes; Arias, Muntesi, Hwang; Arokodare

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; De Cuyper, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Mitoma, Gomez, Minteh; Welbeck

ID:582918:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1876:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Jack Hinshelwood Matt Doherty Solly March Toti Gomes Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!