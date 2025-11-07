[monks data]
Crystal Palace logo
Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 9, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Brighton logo

Crystal Palace
vs.
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By
Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Sports Press Photo / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Looking to extend their winning run in the M23 derby to three matches, Crystal Palace welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming into this fixture following a midweek Conference League success, whilst the Seagulls have enjoyed a full week of training after their top-flight smashing of Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both Palace and Brighton ahead of their all-important clash in South London this weekend.


CRYSTAL PALACE vs. BRIGHTON

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (Knee), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (knock), Jack Hinshelwood (foot)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

ID:585346:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2031:
Written by
Carter White
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Brajan Gruda Eddie Nketiah Solly March Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!