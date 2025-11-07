Looking to extend their winning run in the M23 derby to three matches, Crystal Palace welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles are coming into this fixture following a midweek Conference League success, whilst the Seagulls have enjoyed a full week of training after their top-flight smashing of Leeds United.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both Palace and Brighton ahead of their all-important clash in South London this weekend.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. BRIGHTON
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)
Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta
BRIGHTON
Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (Knee), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (knock), Jack Hinshelwood (foot)
Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (foot)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck
