Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Looking to extend their winning run in the M23 derby to three matches, Crystal Palace welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming into this fixture following a midweek Conference League success, whilst the Seagulls have enjoyed a full week of training after their top-flight smashing of Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both Palace and Brighton ahead of their all-important clash in South London this weekend.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Chadi Riad (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (Knee), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (knock), Jack Hinshelwood (foot)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

