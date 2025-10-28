Sunderland are reportedly considering a move for Brentford man Fabio Carvalho in January, with Leeds United also keen on the 23-year-old.

Sunderland have reportedly entered the race for Brentford attacker Fabio Carvalho ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has played a bit-part role for the Bees in the Premier League this season, starting just a single match and totalling 96 minutes of top-flight action.

As a result, Brentford are supposedly close to making Carvalho surplus to requirements at the Gtech Community Stadium in the coming months.

So much so, it is claimed that Keith Andrews's troops are willing to accept loan offers for the attacking player during the winter trading point.

Since making the high-profile move from Liverpool to Brentford in August 2024, Carvalho has featured in 31 games for the Bees, scoring five goals.

Sunderland to battle Leeds for Carvalho?

According to Mackem News, Sunderland are preparing to enter the race for the services of former Fulham academy star Carvalho in the New Year.

The report states that the high-flying Black Cats are interested in bringing the 23-year-old to the Stadium of Light for the second half of the season.

It is understood that fellow newly-promoted club Leeds United are still keen on Carvalho after attempting to sign the player during the summer of 2024.

The attacking midfielder is supposedly dreaming of a move back to the Bundesliga, where he impressed in the colours of RB Leipzig.

Despite their sensational start to the Premier League campaign, it is believed that Sunderland are still targeting offensive improvements in the January window.

Cheeky Championship offer for Carvalho?

Failing to cement a spot in the XI of Brentford, Carvalho could struggle to play regularly for Sunderland or Leeds based on his current form.

As a result, there is the possibility that ambitious Championship clubs could join the race for the temporary services of the playmaker in January.

Carvalho was essentially a cheat code in the second tier for both Fulham and Hull City, earning promotion with the Cottagers in 2021-22.