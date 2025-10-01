Brentford 'outline' Nathan Collins transfer stance amid links over Thomas Frank reunion at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly learn Brentford's stance over the potential sale of captain Nathan Collins in the January transfer window.

Brentford are reportedly determined to keep Nathan Collins amid interest from fellow London side Tottenham Hotspur.

Collins has made 85 competitive appearances for the Bees since he joined the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2023.

The defender has established himself as a key figure in the Brentford squad, demonstrated by the fact that he was handed the captain's armband following Christian Norgaard's summer move to Arsenal. 

Having been entrusted with the captaincy, it is unsurprising that Collins has played every minute of Brentford's first six Premier League games this season, including Saturday's 3-1 home win over Manchester United. 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank pictured on August 16, 2025

Tottenham learn Brentford's Collins transfer stance

Tottenham have seemingly been impressed with Collins's performances, with TEAMtalk reporting that Spurs have placed the centre-back towards the top of their transfer shortlist.

However, the report suggests that a reunion with former Brentford boss Thomas Frank is unlikely to take place in the January transfer window. 

Brentford have issued a 'hands-off' warning to Tottenham and any other potential suitors, insisting that they will not listen to any transfer proposals in the winter market. 

The West London club view the Republic of Ireland international as a 'vital' player in their bid to remain in the Premier League. 

Colins is under contract until June 2029, with an option to extend by a further two years, ensuring that there is no pressure on the Bees to part ways.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews on August 26, 2025

Brentford reluctant to lose more key players

The Bees are seemingly determined to avoid any more upheaval after experiencing a tumultuous summer transfer window. 

Keith Andrews saw Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Mark Flekken all depart ahead of his first season in charge. 

The Brentford boss will surely be focusing on adding greater quality to his ranks in January, rather than losing more important members of his squad. 

As a result, it is difficult to see a scenario in which Collins leaves in the January market, unless Spurs or another interested club can change Brentford's stance with a significant offer. 

