Brentford director of football Phil Giles has insisted Bryan Mbeumo is "happy to stay" at the club if a move to Manchester United falls through.

Man United are still working on a deal to sign the Cameroon international after seeing two bids knocked back by Brentford.

Their second offer worth believed to be worth £62.5m, with the structure of the payment understood to be one of the main factors behind Brentford's rejection.

Man United appear to be confident about their chances of striking an agreement, having provisionally booked a medical for the 25-year-old attacker.

Mbeumo has also been linked with a reunion with Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur, but he is believed to favour a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Brentford chief addresses Mbeumo speculation

Giles has conceded Mbeumo is keen on a transfer to Man United, but he has also cast some doubt over the proposed move.

The Brentford director of football insists a move is not a forgone conclusion, while stating that the player will be "happy" to remain at the Gtech Community Stadium if a move fails to materialise.

"There is significant interest in Bryan. His current preference has been well publicised," Giles told Sky Sports News.

"He had an unbelievable season, and we expected interest in him. From what I understand, he is also, if needs be, happy to stay at Brentford next year as well.

"We've spoken to Bryan and his representatives. It's not a given that he's going to depart this summer.

Mbeumo's importance to Brentford

Mbeumo's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, but his deal includes an option for Brentford to extend by a further 12 months.

As a result, the Bees are in a relatively strong position when it comes to negotiating a transfer, and they will be keen to maximise the fee due to Mbuemo's importance to the club.

The winger has scored 70 goals and provided 51 assists in 242 competitive appearances since he arrived from Troyes in 2019.

Mbeumo was in particularly fine form last season, scoring 20 goals and contributing eight assists in 38 Premier League matches to help the Bees secure a top-half finish.

If Mbeumo were to depart, Brentford's recruitment team would have a difficult challenge to find a suitable replacement for Keith Andrews's first season in charge.