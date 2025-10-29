Brentford reportedly offer transfer assurances to head coach Keith Andrews amid interest in Yehor Yarmoliuk and Kevin Schade.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has reportedly been told that he will not lose any key players in the winter transfer window.

Andrews stepped up from his position as set-piece coach to take over the head coach role following Thomas Frank's appointment as Tottenham Hotspur boss.

The 45-year-old's job has been tasked with building upon Frank's impressive work despite seeing a number of key players leave in the summer.

Christian Norgaard and Bryan Mbeumo completed moves to Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, before Yoane Wissa joined Newcastle United in the latter stages of the window after he expressed a desire to leave the Bees.

Brentford offer Andrews transfer assurances

After a tumultuous summer, it was unsurprising to see Brentford make a slow start to the season with just one win in their opening five league matches.

However, they have since sparked an upturn in fortunes, recording three victories in their previous four top-flight outings, including a surprise 3-2 win over reigning Premier League champions Liverpool last weekend.

Andrews then oversaw a dominant 5-0 win over League Two Grimsby Town to steer the Bees into the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

With Brentford starting to settle under their head coach, TEAMtalk claims that the club's hierarchy are reluctant to see a repeat of the summer transfer window.

The report states that Andrews has received assurances that Brentford will not sell any more key players this season.

Man United and Tottenham are said to be admirers of midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk, while Kevin Schade is also believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

However, the Bees have no plans to listen to offers in the winter transfer window, with Yarmoluk and Schade set to stay until at least the end of the season.

Why at least one first-team player could depart in January?

While Brentford are determined to keep their star names, they could look to move on players who are on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Fabio Carvalho falls into that bracket despite finding the net in Tuesday's resounding victory over Grimsby in the EFL Cup fourth round.

The 23-year-old has made just one Premier League start this season, and he could leave in the winter window in search of regular game time.

Leeds United and Sunderland are among those who are keen to secure the attacker's services when the transfer window opens in the new year.