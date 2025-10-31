Brentford head coach Keith Andrews outlines the club's transfer stance over Igor Thiago amid interest from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has insisted striker Igor Thiago will not be sold in the winter transfer window.

Thiago, who arrived from Club Brugge in 2024, experienced a difficult first season with the Bees as injuries restricted him to just eight Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian has put last season's disappointment behind him, having showcased his true potential in the first few months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Thiago has scored seven goals in 10 competitive matches this season, including six across his nine Premier League appearances.

As a result, he is sitting in second place in the Premier League scoring charts alongside Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

Andrews outlines Thiago transfer stance

Thiago's form has led to speculation about a potential move away in 2026, with at least two Premier League sides believed to be showing an interest.

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both emerged as potential suitors for the 24-year-old forward.

However, Andrews insists that the Bees have no plans to sell a player who has a long-term contract until the summer of 2029.

"Thiago is going absolutely nowhere," Andrews told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

"He's a pivotal part of the football club. He doesn't want to go anywhere. That won't be happening."

Brentford teammates "love" playing with in-form striker

The Brentford boss also heaped praise on the in-form striker, explaining that his Bees teammates enjoy playing alongside him.

"He's clearly in a very good place," Andrews said. "Great rhythm in his game, playing with confidence, enjoying life.

"He's played a pivotal part in what we've done. The selfless way he approaches games, you can see how hard he works for the team.

"He's really settled into a groove. Players are loving playing with him."

After finding the net against West Ham United and Liverpool, Thiago will be looking to score in a third consecutive Premier League game on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson, Yehor Yarmoliuk and Aaron Hickey will join Thiago in the matchday squad after the trio were all passed fit by Andrews ahead of the game at Selhurst Park.