[monks data]
Brentford logo
Premier League
Sep 13, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Chelsea logo

Brentford
vs.
Chelsea

Preview: Brentford vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Reporter
Preview: Brentford vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Brentford and Chelsea, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Chelsea make the short trip across West London for their fourth derby of the season already when they face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s men are yet to leave the capital this season, and familiar surroundings have served them well, as they start the weekend up in second.


Match preview

In a very rare occurrence that will see Chelsea play a fourth London derby after just four games, they return to action off the back of a controversial win over Fulham last time out.

Chelsea were 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge, but there were two hugely contentious decisions that went in their favour at crucial points in the game, chalking off Fulham’s opener, and the awarding of a second-half penalty to the Blues.

Nevertheless, all that matters is that three points were added to the board, and it maintains Chelsea’s home unbeaten run in 2025 in the Premier League, where they have won nine and drawn three of their 12 matches.

It is also one of the strongest starts Chelsea have made in many years, because for just the second time in seven seasons, they have won at least two of their first three league games to begin a campaign.

A ninth clean sheet in 15 games, albeit in fortunate circumstances, was also much welcome for Maresca too, because defence has not been perceived as a strong point for Chelsea in recent times.

The visitors will hope they can continue their strong rearguard performances ahead of three away matches in a week, which will also see them go to Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the next eight days.

If the brief history of this fixture is anything to go by, then Chelsea should fancy themselves, because the home side on the day has only won one of the eight head-to-heads between the two.

Mikkel Damsgaard of Brentford celebrates scoring but has his goal later ruled out by VAR on August 23, 2025

All of Brentford’s three wins against Chelsea have come away from the Gtech, but they have also avoided defeat in three of their four clashes on home soil.

Manager Keith Andrews would happily take a draw in this one again though, after a difficult summer has led to a start that has seen the Bees lose two of their first three matches.

The worst possible scenario played out in front of Andrews last time out, as they squandered a lead late on to lose at Sunderland two weeks ago, going down to a 96th-minute Wilson Isidor winner, and then having no chance to put things right for a fortnight.

Brentford only lost two of their final 10 games last season under Thomas Frank, but many expected more of a struggle this time around after losing their manager, captain, goalkeeper and two top scorers, with Yoane Wissa the last of the bunch to leave, joining Newcastle United on deadline day.

Home form has often been important for the Bees, and after beating Aston Villa on gameweek two, they have now won three of their last four at the Gtech, but they have a devilishly difficult run of games here to come across the next five - facing Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Brentford Premier League form:



Brentford form (all competitions):



Chelsea Premier League form:




Team News

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer in August 2025.

Brentford lost Wissa, but added Reiss Nelson on deadline day, and the home crowd will hope he can get up to full fitness quickly, after playing no competitive minutes for Arsenal in August.

After failing to find the net in an injury-hit campaign last term, Igor Thiago already has three this time around, and will be the one to watch in attack for the hosts.

Vitaly Janelt missed Bosnia duty with a foot injury last week, but he has returned to training, and is further along in his recovery compared to the likes of Gustavo Nunes and Yunus Konak.

Cole Palmer has been in Chelsea training after missing the last two league games and the international window with England, but he remains doubtful ahead of this short trip across London.

The same can be said for Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile, and Maresca said at the end of last month that both will be close to returning to the fold after the international break.

Liam Delap will be sidelined though after suffering a serious hamstring injury against Fulham, but there could be a Chelsea debut for summer signing Alejandro Garnacho, who has joined from Man United.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Outtara, Igor Thiago, Schade

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Estevao, Pedro Neto, Garnacho; Joao Pedro


SM words green background

We say: Brentford 0-1 Chelsea

No team has taken fewer shots in the league than Brentford (24), and Chelsea are in fine form defensively, so the hosts could struggle to break down the visiting backline, but the Blues have not looked convincing either.

Both of Chelsea’s home matches this season saw them fortunate not to lose, but they were convincing winners at West Ham, and another three points could follow, albeit in less emphatic fashion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581301:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect9978:
Written by
Andrew Delaney
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alejandro Garnacho Cole Palmer Enzo Maresca Igor Thiago Keith Andrews Liam Delap Reiss Nelson Romeo Lavia Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!