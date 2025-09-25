Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brentford could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Brentford will almost be a full strength for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma have both made progress in their recovery from hamstring injuries and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, but it remains to be seen whether they will be included in the matchday squad if fit.

Aware that Ruben Amorim’s Man United will persist with a three-at-the-back system, Keith Andrews will weigh up whether to stick with a 3-5-2 formation or switch to a back four this weekend.

Should he decide to continue with three centre-back, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock are the most likely trio to line up in defence with Michael Kayode and Keane Lewis-Potter operating as wing-backs.

Jordan Henderson has impressed in recent weeks and could link arms in centre-midfield with highly-rated 21-year-old Yehor Yarmolyuk, though Vitaly Janelt and Mathias Jensen will both be hoping to force their way back into the first XI.

Mikkel Damsgaard marked his return to the starting lineup with a goal in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Fulham and the Danish playmaker is set to continue in an advanced midfield role.

Kevin Schade netted brace in Brentford’s 4-3 home win over Man United last season and he is poised to retain his starting spot in attack next to Igor Thiago, which could mean that club-record signing Dango Ouattara and Fabia Carvalho begin as substitutes once again.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago

