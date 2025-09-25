Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Manchester United could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Casemiro will serve a one-match suspension after he was sent off in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, while Lisandro Martinez is still recovering from a long-term knee injury that has kept him sidelined since February.

Diogo Dalot will be assessed ahead of kickoff after missing the last two matches with a muscle problem, and if he is not fit to return, either Noussair Mazraoui or Amad Diallo is set to start at right wing-back.

Patrick Dorgu is expected to continue on the opposite flank, while Leny Yoro could be recalled at the expense of Harry Maguire to play alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Luke Shaw in the back three.

Ruben Amorim will consider handing summer signing Senne Lammens his Premier League debut, but he may prefer to stick with Altay Bayindir between the sticks, even though he is yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

In the absence of Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte is the most likely candidate to partner captain Bruno Fernandes in centre-midfield, which would see Kobbie Mainoo begin as a substitute once again.

Mason Mount has scored two goals in his last two games away against Brentford, but he may also begin on the bench this weekend, as Amorim is expected to call upon Matheus Cunha to link up in the final third with Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, who is set to face his former club for the first time since completing his £71m transfer to Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

