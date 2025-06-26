Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka is reportedly attracting interest from three clubs amid uncertainty surrounding his future in West London.

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka is reportedly being monitored by at least three clubs ahead of a potential summer exit.

The Bees are experiencing a tumultuous summer, which began with Thomas Frank's departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford are now set to lose their captain, Christian Norgaard, to Arsenal, while one of their star players, Bryan Mbeumo, looks to be on the verge of joining Manchester United.

The club are still without a manager, although set-piece coach Keith Andrews is expected to be installed as Frank's successor.

Andrews will hope to see new arrivals come through the door, but there could also be more departures before the summer is out.

Burnley among Onyeka's suitors

Onyeka is among those who face an uncertain future at the Gtech Community Stadium, having returned to the club following a season-long loan spell with Augsburg.

The Nigeria international made 31 Bundesliga appearances during his loan stint, but Augsburg ultimately decided against pursuing a permanent transfer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Onyeka is now attracting interest from at least three clubs, including fellow Premier League side Burnley.

After winning promotion from the Championship, the Clarets are looking to build a side capable of staying in the top flight, and they could view Onyeka as someone who could help in their survival bid.

Stuttgart could present Onyeka with the chance to return to Germany, while he is also said to be on the radar of Italian side Fiorentina.

There is a belief that Brentford will receive approaches for the 27-year-old in the coming weeks.

Could Brentford keep Onyeka?

It is currently unclear whether Norgaard's imminent departure will have a bearing on Onyeka's Brentford future.

Andrews may opt to evaluate Onyeka in pre-season before deciding whether to retain his services or sanction his departure.

In truth, it is difficult to see how the midfielder stays at the club after being deemed surplus to requirements last season.

The Bees will surely delve into the market to sign a replacement for Norgaard, which would harm Onyeka's chances of enjoying regular game time.

The Nigerian, who has a contract until 2027, has made 78 competitive appearances since he joined Brentford in the summer of 2021.