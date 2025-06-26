Brentford are reportedly hoping to push the overall cost of the Bryan Mbeumo sale to Manchester United to £63m.

Brentford are reportedly hoping to push the overall cost of the Bryan Mbeumo sale to Manchester United to £63m, with discussions between the two clubs close to completion.

Mbeumo has rejected interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United to agree a move to Man United, with the Cameroon international set to become the club's second signing of the summer.

It had been claimed that Man United would pay £60m for Mbeumo, but according to the London Evening Standard, the Bees are looking to push the final price to £63m including add-ons.

The report claims that the deal may eclipse the £62.5m that Ruben Amorim's side paid Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure the signature of Matheus Cunha earlier in the transfer window.

Man United are expected to pay an up front fee of £55m for Mbeumo, with the additional £8m in add-ons, although the achievability of those add-ons are unclear at this stage of proceedings.

Man United 'set' to secure Mbeumo deal

Mbeumo's wage packet is expected to be in the region of £250,000 a week, making him one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, and he is set to join in time to link up with his new teammates for pre-season training on July 7.

The 25-year-old would then be in line to make his debut for the Red Devils in their opening friendly of the summer against Leeds United on July 19.

Mbeumo was in excellent form for the Bees during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

The forward is expected to operate as a number 10 in Amorim's 3-4-3 system, with Cunha on the opposite side, potentially behind a new centre-forward.

Mbeumo will leave Brentford having scored 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 appearances for Brentford, including 42 goals and 30 assists in 136 Premier League outings.

The attacker's Premier League debut for Man United could come against Arsenal on August 17.