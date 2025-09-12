[monks data]
Team News: Brentford vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up the injury and suspension news ahead of Brentford's clash with Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea make the short trip across West London to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Enzo Maresca's men are up in second ahead of the weekend after an unbeaten start, but now face a Brentford side who won their only home game of the season so far.


BRENTFORD vs. CHELSEA

Chelsea's Cole Palmer on July 14, 2025

BRENTFORD

Out: Gustavo Nunes (hamstring)

Doubtful: Vitaly Janelt (foot), Reiss Nelson (lacking fitness), Yunus Konak (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard; Outtara, Igor Thiago, Schade

CHELSEA

Out: Liam Delap (hamstring), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (surgery)

Doubtful: Cole Palmer (groin), Romeo Lavia (muscle), Benoit Badiashile (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Estevao, Pedro Neto, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

