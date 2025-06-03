Sports Mole looks at how Brazil could line up in Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge against Ecuador in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called up just one Los Blancos player to his first Brazil squad, ahead of their clash away to Ecuador in World Cup qualifying on Thursday night.

Ancelotti claimed that his Brazil team will play like Real Madrid in his first press conference as manager, but Vinicius Junior is the only man in the squad currently plying his trade with the club.

Rodrygo has been ruled out with injury, while Eder Militao is still recovering from a long-term setback, and youngster Endrick appears to be keeping himself fit ahead of the upcoming Club World Cup.

There was also hope that Neymar would be available for Ancelotti's debut, but despite returning to action with Santos over the past few weeks, the manager has left him out citing fitness issues as the reason.

That means there could be a Premier League feel to the attack, with new Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha in the squad, as well as an Ancelotti favourite in Richarlison, who was a reliable member of the manager's squad at Everton during his 18-month spell there at the start of the 2020s.

However, compared to the squad in March, numerous Premier League-based players have been cut from the squad, with Joao Gomes, Andre, Joelinton, Savinho, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ederson Moraes, Murillo, Joao Pedro and Lucas Paqueta all part of a huge list of players left out.

Two players who could be playing football in England next season have been called up, though, as incoming Chelsea teenager Willian Estevao is in, along with Andrey Santos, who will return to Stamford Bridge after an excellent campaign at Strasbourg.

Brazilian Serie A leaders Flamengo have five players in the squad, and many could find themselves in the starting XI for this one, with Gerson likely to start in midfield, while Leo Ortiz is one player who could partner Champions League-winning captain Marquinhos at the back.

Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto was an unused substitute in the Champions League final, but he has had an excellent season for the Nerazzurri, and will feel he has done enough to be the new starting left-back for his country, even though he will face competition here from the experienced Alex Sandro.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Vanderson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Augusto; Guimaraes, Gerson; Raphinha, Cunha, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info