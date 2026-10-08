Preview: Bradford City vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Both Bradford City and Leyton Orient will play their ninth League One game of the 2026-27 season when they meet at Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon.

The Bantams begin life under Michael Duff following Graham Alexander's departure for Preston North End, while the O's travel north on the back of a 2-0 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle that leaves them three places outside the top six.

Match preview

Paul Heckingbottom's dismissal at Deepdale prompted a managerial change at Bradford, with Alexander heading to the Lilywhites and the Yorkshire-based side appointing former Wycombe boss Michael Duff as their new head coach, despite his dismissal by the Chairboys just last month.

Alexander leaves the Bantams second in League One, level on points with leaders Plymouth Argyle, having recorded five wins, one draw and two defeats from their opening eight matches.

The Pilgrims have played one game more than Duff's new side, presenting the new manager with an immediate opportunity to make an impression and send Bradford to the top of the table.

Mark Trueman had been in interim charge of Bradford City for their previous two matches, overseeing a 1-1 league draw with Reading before watching his side thrash Rotherham United 4-0 away from home in the EFL Trophy earlier this week.

Saturday's clash will be Duff's sixth League One game of the season, although he is yet to win any of his previous five, and three points this weekend would provide the ideal start as Bradford look to mount a serious promotion challenge after narrowly falling short last season.

© Imago

As for the visitors, Leyton Orient make the journey from London to Valley Parade sitting in mid-table after a miserable 2025-26 campaign in which they were heavily involved in a relegation battle.

Still led by Richie Wellens, the O's have made a more consistent start this time around, with three wins, one draw and four defeats earning them 10 points from their opening eight matches.

Should Leyton Orient secure three points at the weekend against a Bradford side they lost to home and away last season, they could end the weekend in the top six while still holding a game in hand on some of the teams around them.

A key factor behind their improved start has been their stronger defensive performances.

The O's ended last campaign with one of the worst defensive records in the division, but after eight matches this time around, their 11 goals conceded ranks comfortably among the better records in the league, while they also kept two clean sheets last month.

Bradford City League One form:

L

L

W

W

W

D

Bradford City form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

W

Leyton Orient League One form:

L

W

D

L

W

L

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Darryl Robison, Focus Images

Following the arrival of a new manager and EFL Trophy action during the week, Bradford are expected to make further changes to their starting XI on Saturday.

Will Swan has started just twice in the league this season but could be handed another opportunity from the outset after scoring twice in midweek.

Duff will also be able to call upon Jon McCracken and Ibou Touray, who have recently returned from international duty with Scotland and Gambia respectively.

As for the visitors, Leyton Orient have the luxury of naming an unchanged XI after emerging from their latest fixture without any further injury concerns.

Jaze Kabia is expected to continue leading the line as he looks to build on the four league goals he has already scored this season while captain Isaac Hayden could return to the side.

Oliver Dovin and Demetri Mitchell remain the only absentees for Wellens' side.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Pennington, Baldwin, Pratt; Jackson, Sarcevic, Connolly, Touray; Phillips, Beesley, Pointon

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Stevens, Olowu, Forrester, Chinedu; Gilbert; Ackhamrich, C. Wellens, El Mizouni, Springett; Kabia

We say: Bradford City 2-0 Leyton Orient

Bradford City enter Saturday's clash as clear favourites, and we expect Duff's arrival to provide another boost as the Bantams make it five matches unbeaten with a closely fought victory at Valley Parade.

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