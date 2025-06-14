Milos Kerkez is said to be a target of Liverpool, and his exit from Bournemouth may be closer after the Cherries complete a the addition of a left-back.

Bournemouth have reportedly signed left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes, opening up the potential for Milos Kerkez to switch to Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds have been active in the transfer window following their Premier League title win, bringing in Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to compete with Conor Bradley for Trent Alexander-Arnold's right-back spot.

Liverpool are also said to have agreed a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Leverkusen, with the total fee rising to £116m inclusive of add-ons.

The champions may also have to replace left-back Andrew Robertson, who has just one year remaining on his deal and is reportedly a target of Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could soon be reinforced by the arrival of Robertson's heir considering Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Bournemouth have added Truffert from Rennes on a five-year deal, perhaps pointing to an acceptance that Kerkez will move to Anfield.

Can Kerkez replace Robertson?

Robertson's potential move to Spain would bring to an end to a trophy-laden career on Merseyside, one that saw him play pivotal roles in two Premier League title wins, a Champions League triumph and several other cup final victories.

At his peak, the Scotsman was a formidable threat in the final third, with his 60 assists just four shy of the record in the Premier League by a defender, currently held by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Robertson's ability to impact play in the final third has diminished given he assisted once in the top-flight goal last term, as well as just twice in 2023-24.

Kerkez created five goals for Bournemouth in 2024-25, and his ability to charge up and down the left flank makes him stylistically comparable to the current Liverpool left-back.

Considering the Hungarian is just 21 years old - 10 years Robertson's junior - there is still significant room for him to develop into a more rounded footballer.

Additionally, Slot has frequently praised Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and their use of flying full-backs, so perhaps Kerkez could come into the Liverpool XI and have a similar impact as left-back Nuno Mendes had on PSG.