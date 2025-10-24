Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

In one of the more intriguing fixtures on this weekend’s Premier League schedule, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest lock horns at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Cherries will be looking to bounce back after throwing away a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace last time out, while the Reds are hoping to build on their recent 2-0 Europa League victory over Porto that featured penalties from Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Bournemouth

Out: Evanilson (calf), David Brooks (hamstring), Enes Unal (cruciate ligament)

Doubtful: Julio Soler (international)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi

Nottingham Forest

Out: Ola Aina (hamstring)

Doubtful: Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare, Luiz; Wood, Gibbs-White



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info