In one of the more intriguing fixtures on this weekend’s Premier League schedule, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest lock horns at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Cherries will be looking to bounce back after throwing away a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace last time out, while the Reds are hoping to build on their recent 2-0 Europa League victory over Porto that featured penalties from Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth
Out: Evanilson (calf), David Brooks (hamstring), Enes Unal (cruciate ligament)
Doubtful: Julio Soler (international)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi
Nottingham Forest
Out: Ola Aina (hamstring)
Doubtful: Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Murillo, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare, Luiz; Wood, Gibbs-White
