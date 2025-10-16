Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bournemouth could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola could potentially receive a defensive fitness boost in time for Saturday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Cherries entered the October international break on the back of a stellar 3-1 comeback triumph over Fulham, where only Enes Unal (knee) and Adam Smith (thigh) were unavailable due to injury.

The latter is expected to return to action imminently, while Unal is now nine months into his recovery from a serious knee injury and should therefore soon enter the final stages of his rehabilitation, but Saturday will undoubtedly come too soon.

Even if Smith is not ready to return or restricted to the bench, Iraola should still consider an alteration on the right-hand side of the backline, as Alex Jimenez could be a straight swap for James Hill.

Further forward, formerly guaranteed starters Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook should be content with spots on the bench again, as Tyler Adams and Alex Scott have former an effective midfield partnership over the past few weeks.

The pair could operate just behind Justin Kluivert, who ought to take Marcus Tavernier's spot after a fabulous strike off the bench in the beating of Fulham, where Antoine Semenyo stole the spotlight again.

The Ghana international bagged a brace of his own either side of setting up Kluivert, and his nine goal contributions in the 2025-26 Premier League is only inferior to Erling Haaland's 10 for Manchester City.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

