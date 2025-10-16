One change from Oliver? Predicted Palace XI vs. Bournemouth

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is expected to have all of his big-hitters available to him when the Eagles return to Premier League action at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The hosts' club-record 19-game unbeaten run was brought to an end in a 2-1 loss to Everton just before the international break, but on the plus side, Palace sustained no fresh selection concerns in that game.

The FA Cup champions should therefore only be without Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Chadi Riad (knee) for the meeting with the Cherries, and the latter is not thought to be too far away from a return as well.

As a result, do not be surprised to see Glasner stick with a tried-and-tested formula for Saturday's game, although there is scope for one change in the engine room.

Adam Wharton is fit and ready after being overlooked for Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad, but his midfield partner from the loss to Everton - Daichi Kamada - could give way for the returning Will Hughes.

Otherwise, it should be as you were for the London side, as Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr line up in support of Jean-Philippe Mateta after overcoming their physical issues.

Further back, Dean Henderson is still unable to usurp Jordan Pickford as England's number one, but the former Manchester United goalkeeper has prevented 2.9 goals in the 2025-26 Premier League season, more than any other shot-stopper.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

