Bournemouth will be looking to achieve a winning feat for the first time in their history when they travel to Elland Road for Saturday's clash with Leeds United.

Bournemouth will be out to claim an away league win over Leeds United for the first time in their history when the two sides face off in Saturday's clash at Elland Road.

The Cherries will enter the weekend in fourth spot in the Premier League table after collecting 10 points from their opening five games.

Bournemouth made it four league games without defeat with a goalless draw against Newcastle United last weekend, ensuring they will travel to Elland Road in a confident mood.

Andoni Iraola's side will arrive in Yorkshire with the chance to achieve something that has never previously been done in the club's long history.

Bournemouth eyeing historic win at Elland Road

Bournemouth will be aiming to record an away league victory over Leeds for the very first time, having failed in their previous seven attempts.

In fact, the Cherries have never picked up a point at Elland Road, having seen each of their last seven visits end in defeat.

The south coast side missed a golden opportunity to collect all three points on their most recent visit to Elland Road in November 2022, when they gave up a 3-1 lead in a dramatic 4-3 loss.

Bournemouth can also achieve another first-time feat by clinching maximum points in Saturday's Premier League away trip.

They have the chance to record back-to-back league victories over Leeds for the first time after cruising to a 4-1 home win in their most recent encounter in April 2023.

Latest on Bournemouth's injury situation

The visitors are set to make a late decision on former Leeds United midfielder Lewis Cook, who missed the recent draw with Newcastle due to a shoulder problem.

Right-back Adam Smith remains unavailable for selection after sustaining a hamstring injury in last month's away win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, forward Enes Unal is continuing to work on his rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info