Bournemouth injury news: Andoni Iraola delivers Lewis Cook update of Leeds United clash

By
Iraola delivers Cook injury update ahead of Leeds trip
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola provides an injury update on Lewis Cook ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Leeds United.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has admitted that Lewis Cook remains a doubt for Saturday's clash with Leeds United at Elland Road. 

Cook missed the first four competitive matches of the season through injury, before he made his return as a late subsitute in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

However, the 28-year-old was a notable absentee from the squad for last Sunday's home clash with Newcastle United after he picked up a shoulder issue in training. 

It remains uncertain whether Cook will be ready to face his former club this weekend, with Iraola admitting that a decision is yet to be made about the midfielder's availability. 

Bournemouth's Lewis Cook pictured on April 5, 2025

Iraola provides Cook injury update

Enes Unal and Adam Smith are out, then we have the situation with Lewis Cook," Iraola told reporters in Friday's pre-match press conference.

“He is still in some pain in the shoulder. He is training with us, but we have to take a decision.

"We will have to see how he trains and see if he can travel with us, or if it’s better we leave it until next week. It’s a decision we have to take today after training.”

Meanwhile, defender Julio Soler will link up with the Argentina squad at the Under-20 World Cup in Chile following the trip to Elland Road on Saturday.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola gestures on September 21, 2025

Bournemouth looking to continue fine start

Bournemouth have equalled their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign, having taken 10 points from their first five matches. 

In fact, the Cherries have avoided defeat in each of their last top-flight outings since losing 4-2 to Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Bournemouth's new-look defence have recorded three clean sheets this term - a tally that has only been bettered by Newcastle United. 

As a result of their impressive start to the campaign, the Cherries will head into the weekend in fourth position in the Premier League table, leaving them level on points with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in second and third place respectively. 

Written by
Ben Sully
